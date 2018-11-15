The holidays are right around the corner. Pretty soon those packages will start showing up at your door step.

If you're not careful, all those holiday gifts can disappear.

Life Hacker recommends signing up for informed delivery through the United States Postal Service. The service sends you an email with a digital preview of all the mail and packages you're going to receive.

READ: Sign up for Informed Delivery

Why is this important?

The Secret Service warned law enforcement about a new scam just last week. It said seven people signed up for other people's informed delivery.

The criminals then used it to know when their fake credit cards were going to be delivered and charged nearly $400,000 on those stolen cards.

Another way Life hacker says you can protect yourself from fraud? Freezing your credit.

See how to freeze your credit here.

