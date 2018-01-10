Today marks one year since the United States saw its most deadly shooting in modern history. Stephen Paddock opened fire and killed 58 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

And shootings like the Las Vegas one have people looking for solutions. One of them is the bulletproof backpack. But how well do they work?

The backpacks contain a panel made from the same material as bulletproof vests. Kenneth Craig took two different brands to the shooting range so instructor Scott Vignola could put them to the test.

First up was the "Bulletsafe Panel." It stopped a 45 caliber handgun and a shotgun as advertised. However it wasn't able to stop an AR-15.

The second was backpack arm from "Veterans MFG" This stopped the handgun, the shotgun, the AR-15 and even an AK-47. But it did come at a cost. The backpack armor was 300 dollars and was 3.5 pounds heavier than the $100, 1.5 lb Bulletsafe Panel.

Stopping gunshots like that comes at another price. "The actual pain of what you just got hit with a bullet is approximately equal to getting hit in the chest with a 5-pound sledgehammer. But you're going home alive," said Vignola.

