You've probably been putting on your seatbelt for decades at this point. There's no way you're doing it wrong, right? Well, you might be. And if you don't understand exactly how the seatbelt is supposed to work you may be also putting your kids' seatbelts on wrong.

Your seatbelt is supposed to line up with your bones. This way, if there's an accident, you can minimize your chances of internal injury. So when you put your seatbelt on you want to make sure the shoulder belt goes across your chest and shoulder. Never put it under your arm. The lap belt should go across your hips.

And those rules also apply to your kids. You know they have to be in a car seat when they're really young. But once they get too big for those car seats they still need a booster seat. Make sure the belt is lining up with their chests and hips. Make sure the lap belt is never on their stomach and the shoulder belt is never over their neck. That can cause serious injury in case of an accident.

Consumer Reports recommends Booster seats with high backs. They're better at positioning the seat belt. But a backless one is better than none at all. Consumer Reports also says the Evenflo Big Kid Amp Highback and the Evenflo Big Kid Sport are their top-rated seats.

Remember your kids will generally need that booster seat until they're at least 4-foot-9. And even once they've grown bigger than that, the safest place for them until they turn 13 is the backseat of the car.

