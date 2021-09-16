Looking for a job? Everything you need to know about the NC job market in September

Chris Rivera and Salwa Majeed from Guilford Works as well as Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services share their knowledge of the workforce.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.

Chris Rivera and Salwa Majeed from Guilford Works as well as Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services share their knowledge of the workforce.

Federal Unemployment Benefits

What unemployment benefits are ending Sept. 4?

All federal pandemic unemployment benefits ended Sept. 4, 2021, in North Carolina. The programs that are ending include:

• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

• Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)

When will I receive my last payment for federal benefits?

The week ending Sept. 4 is the last week of unemployment for which you can receive federal benefits. You may file your weekly certification for that week on or after Sept. 5, and if eligible, you will receive payment for your last week of federal benefits.

No new claims or weekly certifications may be filed for federal pandemic benefits for weeks of unemployment that begin after Sept. 4.

I have a balance remaining on my account. Will I receive these funds after Sept. 4?

No. Unemployment benefits are paid on a week-by-week basis to eligible claimants. No PEUC, PUA, FPUC, or MEUC benefits may be paid for weeks ending after Sept. 4 because of the ending of these programs.

What if my claim is still being reviewed or I have filed an appeal?

The Division of Employment Security will continue to review claims for eligibility and hear appeals after Sept. 4. Benefits that are owed to claimants for any weeks ending before or on Sept. 4 will be paid retroactively.

Who is eligible for benefits after Sept. 4?

The state unemployment insurance benefits program will remain in place. Under state law, these benefits currently provide eligible claimants with up to 13 weeks of benefits in a one-year period, with a maximum benefit of $350 a week. To be eligible for state unemployment insurance benefits:

• You must be unemployed due to no fault of your own. The Division of Employment Security will make this determination based on information provided by you and your last employer.

• You must have earned sufficient wages in employment that were subject to unemployment insurance tax.

• You must be physically able and available to work.

• You must be actively seeking work, and you must register for work with NCWorks.gov or your resident state's job service office.

I was receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). Will I be eligible for state benefits after Sept. 4?

Some PEUC claimants became eligible for state unemployment benefits at the beginning of their new benefit year but were allowed to stay on PEUC under state and federal guidelines. After the PEUC program ends, these claimants will be moved back onto state benefits at their new weekly benefit amount, without a gap in payments. Claimants in this situation do not need to file a new claim for state unemployment benefits.

Will self-employed workers or independent contractors be eligible for unemployment after Sept. 4?

No. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the federal program that provided benefits to self-employed workers and independent contractors, is ending. In order to be eligible for state unemployment benefits, you must have earned wages in employment that was subject to unemployment insurance tax paid by your employer.

If I’m eligible for state unemployment benefits, will I still receive an additional $300 each week after Sept. 4?

No. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program that provided an additional $300 a week is ending. Under state law, state unemployment benefits currently provide eligible claimants with up to 13 weeks of benefits in a one-year period, with a maximum benefit of $350 a week.

What if I am sick with COVID-19 or quarantined?

To be eligible for state unemployment benefits, you must be physically able and available to work, and you must be actively seeking work. If you cannot meet these requirements, you may not be eligible for state unemployment benefits.

What resources are available for people seeking employment?

People who are seeking employment are encouraged to take advantage of the programs and resources available through NCWorks to get connected to job opportunities and training.

• Jobseekers who register with NCWorks at NCWorks.gov can search and apply for jobs, as well as find information on education and training options, the labor market, job fairs, and free workshops.

• NCWorks Career Centers provide important employment and training services to all job seekers and offer special programs to help populations such as veterans, young adults, migrant/seasonal farmworkers, and jobseekers with criminal records.

• Services include career assessment and guidance; support for training; job search assistance; assistance with preparing resumes and cover letters; and job interview preparation.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad.

Greensboro: 325+ openings

Thomasville: 120+ openings

Kernersville: 70+ openings

Asheboro: 175+ openings

High Point: 100+ openings

Reidsville: 20+ openings

You can contact him at www.grahamjobs.com or call 336.288.9330.

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!

Check online job boards for open positions

Contact recruiters at staffing firms

Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities

Seek out government offices for help

Ask for referrals

Work Preparedness Workshops: