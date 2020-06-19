Spray paint demonstration shows the power of wearing a mask in public

The covering catches pretty much all of your spray. Doctors say that protects the person you are talking with and is a huge help in stopping the spread of the virus.



"Face coverings that cover your nose and mouth help because if you have COVID 19, you may not know it yet. You can give it to other people before you have any symptoms. We all need to take percussions," said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.



But for a mask to work, you have to wear it the right way.



"The face-covering needs to go over both your nose and your mouth," Cohen said. "And make sure when you are taking on and off your face covering, you want to do that by the ear coverings here and not touch the front. And when you take it off, washing your hands right away."