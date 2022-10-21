Medicare enrollment underway now, ACA enrollment coming up soon!

2 Wants to Know’s Medicare and ACA experts are answering all your questions to help you navigate the enrollment process.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today on 2 Wants to Know, Catherine Sevier of AARP NC, Steve Edmonds with Alliance Insurance Services, and Laura Packard with Get America Covered answered your questions about open enrollment and Medicare.

Medicare enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Affordable Care Act enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

Facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov from GetAmericaCovered.org:

Coverage could be cheaper than you think. In 2020 on HealthCare.gov, nine in ten people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a zero-dollar monthly premium.

Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2021, you should update your information and compare your options for 2022. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

Accidents happen and people get sick. One trip to the ER could cost more than your monthly rent. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.

Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.

Medicare enrollment

AARP has a Medicare Question & Answer Tool. The tool clarifies eligibility and enrollment requirements and provides answers to questions on Medicare’s plan options, coverage, and costs in an easy-to-understand manner.

As a resource, you can also try Medicare.gov

Enrollment for Medicare is time-sensitive. If you're eligible for Medicare when you turn 65, Medicare.gov said you have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A and/or Part B. The period begins 3 months before the month you turn 65, it includes the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month.

If you miss that 7-month window, Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial says you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months, and that penalty doesn't go away once you start. Braddock said you will pay a higher premium for the rest of your life.