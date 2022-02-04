Mom makes 'Don't carjack me, kids inside' magnets to put on cars

After a rash of carjackings, a mom says she was frustrated and scared.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember the Baby On Board signs in the 80’s? It was common to see them on cars. The idea came from an uncle who was nervous about driving his nephew around. His hope was that other drivers would be more responsible if they knew a baby was on board.

Fast forward to today and the latest sign is a magnet that says ‘Don't carjack me. Kids inside.’



“I know friends of friends that it's happened to. My brain just started making circles of what would I do in that circumstance and I have no idea what I would do,” said Gabrielle Barnetzer, car magnet creator.



This New Orleans-area mother got scared of what was happening in her community and then got creative.



"The only thing I could do was small and simple. I called the printers and designed it and printed it out for myself and friends, my intention was never to make it this big, it was just a statement and a cry out of frustration, " said Barnetzer.

Right here in the Triad we have experienced that fear and frustration.

In May 2021, a 5-month-old was taken in a carjacking from a Marathon Gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro. In October 2021, an 11-month-old was taken in a carjacking at a Great Stops on West Market Street in Greensboro.

Both children were found safe, one in the abandoned vehicle, the other sitting outside of an apartment complex dumpster. At the time, the Greensboro Police Chief pleaded with people to stop leaving their cars running and unattended.

“We ask that you please be vigilant. About leaving cars running not just cars with no one in them and especially when children are in them. My biggest fear is when you have a child that is completely helpless, you don't know if that person will harm the child,” said Brian James, Greensboro Police Chief.