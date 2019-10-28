GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is later this week, and if you haven't stocked up on your candy for trick-or-treaters, it's time to get on it now. 2 Wants To Know found some great deals.

At Target, we found 2 bags of name brand candy for $10. That makes each piece of candy in the bags 15 cents a pop.

If you're wanting to avoid the crowd, you can always check out what's on Amazon. We checked on Monday, and Amazon Prime does come in handy.

You can buy 365 pieces of Jolly Ranchers for under $11. That's about 2 cents per candy.

We also found a 90-count box of Airheads for $11. Break that down, and each piece of candy costs 12 cents.

If you're looking for chocolate, the best deal we found was an 85-pack of Reese's and Kit Kats for $14.