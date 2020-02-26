Kids in business. It’s more than just lemonade stands and mowing lawns.

This young Triad business owner goes to my church. She has her own Facebook page for her bath bombs-- Fizzy By Emmy. She has company.

CBS News talked to fashion designer Mikayla Mcclain. She runs the K Marie Project. The clothing line's "Do U Boo" series, sold out in its Brooklyn debut. Now she's ready to expand. She’s 17 years old.



“It was basically for other girls my age, who go through the same thing, who have trouble finding themselves, finding their style,” says Mcclain.



Then there's 15-year-old Cory Nieves who created Mr. Cory's cookies after selling his sweets on the streets of New Jersey, at the age of six.

Since then the business has moved into a commercial kitchen, he's worked with brands like barney's, target and whole foods.



‘i learned that you never focus on the money, always focus on the customers. Always smile,” SAYS Nieves.



According to the consulting firm Millennial Branding, 72% of high school students and 64% of college students want to start their own business someday.



“I think that's a little bit of a reaction to the financial crisis. Maybe they saw their parents, or heard about their grandparents be out of control about their work lives and their financial lives, “ adds CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger. “If your child shows a desire, you want to encourage it, but you want to stress – like everything else – you have to get an education. It's an important calling card in the economy.”