NEW YORK — If your New Year's resolutions include getting in better financial shape, you're not alone.

A new survey from Fidelity Investments finds 53% of Americans hope to save more in 2020. 51% want to pay down debt and 35% hope to spend less.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says good financial goals include: paying down debt like credit cards and student loans, stashing some money away in an emergency fund, and maximizing your retirement account.

According to Schlesinger, "Any combination of those three things will make you feel like a more secure person. But all three? Wow, that is really starting to enter into financial freedom."

How important is your financial health to your personal health and well-being? Schlesinger says, "If you can figure out how you can get right with your money, not let it control you, I think you're going to be a happier person."

