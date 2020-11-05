GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your NC driver license is expired? What about your vehicle registration? You’re not alone which is why state lawmakers are allowing for a one-time extension without fine or fees.

If your license or your vehicle registration expires anytime between March 1, 2020, to August 1, 2020, you have a 5-month extension to get it renewed. But once you go over that 5-month period, all fees and fines can be billed to you.

Here’s an example of the 5-month extension: If your registration deadline was March 31st then your new due date is August 31st.

What if you already got fined and paid a $15 late renewal fee? The DMV will be reimbursing you.

Getting an appointment may take some time. Some DMV offices are closed. Before visiting an office, you should check the DMV site.