NC tax refunds: 294,000+ issued so far. The majority are expected to be done this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of people are asking the same question: Has anyone received their NC tax refund yet?
Greg posted the question Monday, right around lunchtime. This weekend the North Carolina Department of Revenue posted this on Twitter:
“…tax season opened late due to the delayed budget and the state began accepting taxpayer returns on March 1. There were approximately 1 million returns in the queue, resulting in a backlog…”
That's not quite what you wanted to hear probably, but then they added this tidbit:
“We are working daily, including weekends to process returns and issue taxpayer refunds….”
2 Wants To Know contacted NCDOR and a spokesperson confirmed the state began issuing refunds the first full week of April. As of late last week, 294,022 tax refunds had been issued to taxpayers.
Earlier in the month of April, a spokesperson confirmed most taxpayers should have their refunds by the end of April. We are in that last week, and they did say they worked through the weekend. 2WTK will touch base with the NCDOR later in the week to see if they're hitting that mark.
NC WHERE'S MY REFUND TOOL
Use the Where’s My Refund application for an up-to-date report on the status of your refund. The information shown in the application is the same information our phone representatives have.
Why is there a delay?
This delay is due to the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes. The later start date allows NCDOR time to complete the testing of system updates and approve updates in commercial tax preparation software, which are required to implement changes made by the final budget enacted in late November 2021.