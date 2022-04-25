NC tax refunds: 294,000+ issued so far. The majority are expected to be done this week.

NCDOR got a late start on accepting returns due to changes in state law. As of March 1, there were a million returns in the queue waiting to be processed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of people are asking the same question: Has anyone received their NC tax refund yet?

Greg posted the question Monday, right around lunchtime. This weekend the North Carolina Department of Revenue posted this on Twitter:

“…tax season opened late due to the delayed budget and the state began accepting taxpayer returns on March 1. There were approximately 1 million returns in the queue, resulting in a backlog…”

That's not quite what you wanted to hear probably, but then they added this tidbit:

“We are working daily, including weekends to process returns and issue taxpayer refunds….”

2 Wants To Know contacted NCDOR and a spokesperson confirmed the state began issuing refunds the first full week of April. As of late last week, 294,022 tax refunds had been issued to taxpayers.

Earlier in the month of April, a spokesperson confirmed most taxpayers should have their refunds by the end of April. We are in that last week, and they did say they worked through the weekend. 2WTK will touch base with the NCDOR later in the week to see if they're hitting that mark.

NC WHERE'S MY REFUND TOOL

Use the Where’s My Refund application for an up-to-date report on the status of your refund. The information shown in the application is the same information our phone representatives have.

Why is there a delay?



