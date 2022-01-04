NC tax refunds start going out next week

When you get yours depends on when you filed, but NCDOR expects most taxpayers to have refunds by the end of April.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is April Fool's Day, but no joke, your taxes are due in 17 days. Tax Day is Monday, April 18th.

“File electronically, choose your direct deposit, make sure all your numbers jive. There are resources that people don't use. You have a free file system with the IRS if you make less than $73,000 and there are great resources for the older people,” said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business analyst

The IRS has a lot of free filing resources, but don't just Google the words free and file. Make sure you go to the IRS website. If you don't, you could end up paying for something that should be free.

NC TAX REFUNDS BEGIN THE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL

This year there was a delay in NCDOR processing returns.

Due to changes in NC laws, the state didn't start accepting tax returns until March.



So when can you expect your refund? The state said April, and it's April 1, so I checked with them today. This is the statement:

NCDOR continues to process tax returns and will begin issuing refunds next week. Of course, when a taxpayer receives their refund will depend on when they filed. However, most taxpayers should have their refunds by the end of April.





HOW LONG SHOULD YOU HOLD ONTO PAPERWORK?

When it comes to tax documents and paperwork, you may be wondering how long do you have to hold on to all of it.