Yes, you are now required to search for work if you're receiving unemployment benefits in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of June 6, 2021, everyone who receives unemployment benefits in NC must prove they are looking for work.
A lot of folks have questions about how this works.TODAY on 2WTK at 5:30 pm, text your questions to our experts from NC Works. Chris Rivera, Director of Guilford Works, and Salwa Majeed, Guilford Works Accountability Specialist will take your text questions. TEXT 336-379-5775.
The absolute first step in making sure you receive your unemployment benefits is to go to www.ncworks.gov and create an account.
Next, there are a few things you can do to start meeting your work search requirements. You can:
- Search and apply for jobs by submitting a resume and application directly on the website.
- Register for workshops on NCWorks.gov and attend virtually, or complete courses on soft skills like professional etiquette, or communication.
- Consider taking career assessments on NCWorks.gov or NCCareers.org – find out what your skills are, or your work interests.
- You can visit us at the NCWorks Career Center to get 1-on-1 career counseling.
- Attend one of our many hiring events – virtually or in person. To prepare for these events, talk with a career advisor or attend a workshop so you get more comfortable with interviews and creating an all-star resume.
UI recipients will need to prove that they’re doing these activities at least THREE (3) times a week by keeping a record of their work search.
Anyone can download that by going to DES.nc.gov. Recipients don’t need to submit the record right away; they’ll have to hold on to their work search records for at least 5 years, in case the unemployment office decides to do an unannounced audit.
Greensboro NCWorks Career Center (2301 W Meadowview Rd).
Greensboro Fire Department; Allied Universal; TRC Staffing Services; Camco will be there hiring for full-time and part-time positions.
We're having virtual and/or in-person hiring events almost weekly, and all those events can be viewed at https://guilfordworks.org/events/.