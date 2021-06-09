Yes, you are now required to search for work if you're receiving unemployment benefits in NC

Everyone who gets unemployment benefits must now keep a record of job searches. The mandate went into effect on June 6, 2021.

The absolute first step in making sure you receive your unemployment benefits is to go to www.ncworks.gov and create an account.

Next, there are a few things you can do to start meeting your work search requirements. You can:

Search and apply for jobs by submitting a resume and application directly on the website. Register for workshops on NCWorks.gov and attend virtually, or complete courses on soft skills like professional etiquette, or communication. Consider taking career assessments on NCWorks.gov or NCCareers.org – find out what your skills are, or your work interests. You can visit us at the NCWorks Career Center to get 1-on-1 career counseling. Attend one of our many hiring events – virtually or in person. To prepare for these events, talk with a career advisor or attend a workshop so you get more comfortable with interviews and creating an all-star resume.



UI recipients will need to prove that they’re doing these activities at least THREE (3) times a week by keeping a record of their work search.

Anyone can download that by going to DES.nc.gov. Recipients don’t need to submit the record right away; they’ll have to hold on to their work search records for at least 5 years, in case the unemployment office decides to do an unannounced audit.

