Other countries are starting coronavirus vaccine boosters. Will we?

Israel announced some people can get a third shot for extra protection. American doctors seem to think it will happen in the US too. Here's why...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is already struggling to get more people vaccinated. Now the federal government is considering telling people to get additional shots. Currently, for Moderna and Pfizer you need two doses. But this weekend, Doctor Anthony Fauci said people with suppressed immune systems might need a third booster. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the FDA, explained why.

"It's easier for this Delta variant to overwhelm low antibody levels. And that's why we're considering whether or not some people might need a booster," Gottlieb said.

This weekend Israel actually started giving booster shots to elderly people with health problems.

"I think we're going to see those booster shots here in the United States. I hope soon. In terms of people 65 and older, I would imagine the FDA would approve those booster shots by the end of September," said CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus.

As of now, the FDA said the agency is still reviewing all the research.