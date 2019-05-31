GREENSBORO, N.C. — Survive a hail storm and you might see damage on your roof. But survive the day after, and we've seen in the past, you'll see roofer signs all over your street.

"I put up this sign that says we have already selected our roofer," one neighbor even said during a past storm about all the roofers coming door to door. "It was like ding dong, ding dong, ding dong."

Insurance expert Mark Hannah specializes in hail damage. He knows about all those roofers.

"They circle the neighborhood as soon as hail stops dropping. We recommend stay away from them," he said.

Get everything in writing. With quotes from at least three different companies. Check their score on the BBB website. Then pay no more than 10 percent upfront. Finally listen for red flags such as "a downpayment would help get you to the front of the line or get your materials here faster."