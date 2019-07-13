GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gas explosions, one in Raleigh, N.C. and one in Ballantyne N.C., in the past two months grabbed headlines across the state. Now, the footage from a suspected gas explosion at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Eden, N.C. yesterday has once again captured our attention.

Gas leaks are fairly common, but rarely do they end with such destructive consequences.

To help detect leaks, a harmless chemical called mercaptan containing sulfur is added to natural gas, giving it a pungent odor. People most often describe the smell as similar to rotten eggs.

If you ever detect a leak, there's no need to panic. Natural gas is odorless, colorless and non-toxic, but it is flammable. Officials say, however, there are some important steps to take to keep your home and family safe.

According to Greensboro's Piedmont Natural Gas' website:

Natural gas leaks can happen anywhere

A natural gas leak can impact you, even if you don’t have natural gas service at your home or business. It’s possible for natural gas to migrate into neighboring buildings, including those without natural gas service, so even if you’re not a Piedmont Natural Gas customer, leaks from nearby facilities and/or pipelines could affect you. Natural gas leaks can be handled quickly and easily if you know what to look for and what to do if you find one. Here’s how you can identify a natural gas leak:

SMELL

Natural gas smells like rotten eggs

LOOK

Natural gas leaks often cause bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You may also see sink holes and/or exposed pipe

LISTEN

Natural gas leaks often cause a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter

If you smell natural gas or suspect a leak:



*Leave the area immediately

*After leaving the area, call Piedmont at 1-800-752-7504 or call 911

*Call from a neighbor’s house or from another location far from the smell of natural gas

*DO NOT use anything electrical that may create a spark; this includes cell phones

*DO NOT operate any light switches

*DO NOT light a match

*DO NOT attempt to locate the source of a leak

*DO NOT attempt to stop a leak

*DO NOT return to the area until Piedmont Natural Gas or the emergency services have declared the area safe

*DO NOT attempt to operate pipeline valves yourself. You may inadvertently cause more danger or additional damage

*DO NOT attempt to extinguish a natural gas fire