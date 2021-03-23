Stimulus #3: Social Security payments, getting the IRS on the phone

The next wave of payments hits accounts March 24 and mailboxes in the next week. What if you're not in this wave?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus payments come in waves. Stimulus number 3 is no different.

The second wave of payments comes in the form of direct deposits, mailed checks, and mailed debit cards. The wave begins on March 24, 2021.

Direct deposits will be in bank accounts Wednesday, March 24.

Mailed checks and debit cards are going out now. Be looking for them in the next week.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE DIRECT DEPOSIT IS SENT TO A CLOSED OR WRONG BANK ACCOUNT?



The IRS says: The payment will be reissued by mail to the address on file with the IRS.

WHERE’S MY PAYMENT? WHO CAN I CALL?

Maybe you’re thinking you’re going to get someone on the phone who can tell you why the deposit was sent to the wrong address, why you’re getting a debit card versus a direct deposit.

The IRS says: Contacting either financial institutions or the IRS on payment timing will not speed up their arrival.

WHAT ABOUT FOLKS ON SOCIAL SECURITY? WHEN ARE THEY GETTING THEIR PAYMENTS?



The IRS is working directly with the Social Security Administration, the Railroad Retirement Board, and the Veterans Administration.....

More information about when these payments will be made will be provided on IRS.gov as soon as it becomes available. (this was a statement from March 22, 2021)

HOW CAN I CHECK MY PAYMENT STATUS?