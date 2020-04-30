GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is this for real? 2WTKgets that question a lot. Most recently, we’re getting it due to the letters about stimulus payments.

Viewer Marsha got the letter in the mail. It has a mailing address from the IRS, the letterhead says it's from The White House, it tells you the amount of your stimulus payment and….it’s signed by the President.

Marsha writes, “we are seniors and we are very cautious about emails, texts, and phone calls, but this was not something we had heard about.

Can you clarify this?’

It. Is. For. Real. The IRS FAQ page talks about it:

For security reasons, the IRS plans to mail a letter about the payment to the taxpayer's known last address within 15 days after the payment is made. It will confirm the amount and how the payment was made.