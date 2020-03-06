Looking for money from the IRS? Read this

The IRS has been juggling stimulus payments and refunds for most of the year. Here's how to track either of them down.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's understandably a lot of frustration from those of us who don't have our stimulus payments yet.

There are several places you can turn to if you don't know where your payment is.

The IRS has an entire section of their website filled with information and answers to questions about the stimulus payment. You can access it by clicking here.

There is a lot of information in there. So if you'd rather hear something or speak with a person the IRS has a hotline for that. You can call 1-800-919-9835. We called it to double-check. An automated voice lists off a considerable amount of information and then you'll wait for a live person to speak with if you have more questions that haven't been answered

If you prefer to just check the status of your check online click here for the tracking tool.

Now, what about refunds? If you're still in the mood for online tracking tools click here.

If you prefer to call, there are actually two numbers available to you. First, you would try the refund hotline at 1-800-829-1954.