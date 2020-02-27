We all know drinking soda isn't the healthiest thing in the world.

But just one soda a day isn't awful…is it?

Now if you're drinking an entire case in a day, that's certainly the farthest thing from healthy.

But new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association, says that just 12 ounces of a sugary drink each day, is linked to an increased risk of heart disease.



If you’re thinking you’re off the hook because you drink fruit or sports drinks--- it’s just as bad. The study shows that drinking sugary drinks is linked to lower levels of good cholesterol and higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat.



Both of which are linked to cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends eliminating sugary drinks for a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.



Low calorie sweetened drinks didn't impact your heart health, but researchers say that doesn't mean those drinks don't have other health consequences.