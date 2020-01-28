GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard us talk all about how serious this flu season is.

And Tamiflu can be used to treat and prevent it.



The problem is that it isn't cheap.

According to goodrx.com, you'll usually pay between $60 and $75 for the most common version of it.



And without insurance, you're looking at an average price of $123.34.

So do you actually need it?

Consumer Reports says it depends on who you are

People older than 65 and kids 5 and younger, especially those younger than 2 should take the antiviral medication.

That's because according to the CDC people at high risk for flu complications need to take it.

That includes pregnant women and those up to two weeks removed from their pregnancy.



People with asthma and even certain people who are obese are at risk.

Now if that price is still steep for you -- here's a trick.

Websites like GoodRx show you coupons available at pharmacies near you.

The lowest price at last check was about $17.

To see that full CDC list click here. To see GoodRx prices click here.

Five foods to boost your immune system

His first flu test came back negative. Days later, he couldn't breathe.

Adults, you need these 5 vaccines

