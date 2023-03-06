Taxes: What happens when you file an extension

The money you owe is still due on tax day. If you can't pay in full, you can do a payment plan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. It’s a little more than a month away and if you’re thinking there’s no way you’re going to make the deadline, maybe filing an extension with the IRS is in your future.

“An extension is an extension to file your taxes, not pay your taxes. It's interesting, to file an extension you have to know what you're going to owe, and what your taxes are going to be. You still have to pay that amount on that deadline day,” said John-Walsh DeGance, Jackson Hewitt.

If you owe taxes, you have two options, either pay in full or set up a payment plan with the IRS.

You can pay by direct deposit from your bank account, you can do it online, or by credit card, but all of the options mean you'll pay interest.

“You can set up a payment agreement with the IRS, but there are penalties and fees associated with that. You do owe the interest for the installment agreement,” said DeGance.

The IRS lays out the options for plans and all the costs including the cost to set it up, which could be as much as $225.

What are the benefits of paying my taxes on time?

By law, the IRS may assess penalties to taxpayers for both failing to file a tax return and for failing to pay taxes they owe by the deadline.