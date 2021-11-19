Thanksgiving and your pets: How to keep them safe

Doctor Kelley Gebhardt joins us to answer your all pet questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While you get ready to host family and friends for Thanksgiving, you need to make sure your furry loved ones are safe. Doctor Kelley Gebhardt joins us to answer your all pet questions.

Table Food and keeping the pounds off your pet during the holidays

As long as your pet does not have a history of pancreatitis or food sensitivities/allergies, then it is okay to indulge your cat or dog with a bit of table food.

Remember to keep the portions small and the food choice healthy.

Portion control is the key to keeping pounds off your pet and keeping their intestinal tracts happy. (Tip: make sure that table food is low fat, healthy, and does not make up more than 10% of your pet’s total diet).

Ideas for healthy table foods for your pet

Apple · Banana · Carrots · Cauliflower · Sweet potato/potato no butter or salt · Lean meats (no bones!) · Cucumbers · Egg · Green Beans · Green Peppers · Melon · Air-popped Popcorn · Canned pumpkin · Rice · Plain rice cake · Canned tuna in water · Zucchini

Potentially toxic foods to avoid giving your pet

Grapes · Raisins · Moldy food · Chocolate · Alcohol · Onions and garlic · Raw bread dough · Macadamia nuts · Sugar-free foods containing xylitol

Don’t give the dog a bone

Bones can break dogs' teeth, get stuck in their mouths/around the lower jaw, and splinter, causing potential intestinal blockages or lacerations, especially after they are cooked.

Don’t be tempted to treat your dog to a bone this holiday.

Take out the trash

Take the trash out often. Make sure the trash cans are properly secured with a lid and/or put out of reach of persistent pets.

Baking bags, disposable dishes, bones, and other discarded food or containers are a huge temptation for dogs and cats. Getting into the trash can lead to gastroenteritis, pancreatitis, intestinal foreign bodies, and toxicities.

Other holiday pet care tips