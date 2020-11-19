How to get a free Thanksgiving meal

Walmart is partnering with ibotta to make the holidays a little less expensive this year. The hope is to provide a bit of happiness in what has been a tough year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How does a free Thanksgiving meal sound? I’m guessing pretty good, right? You get a Butterball turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, mushroom soup, and a 2-liter bottle of Coke.

“We just want to make everyone’s Thanksgiving as good as it can be,” Rich Donahue with ibotta said.

The free meal is compliments of ibotta. The shopping website and app gives you cash back on purchases. The company has teamed up with Walmart and several name brands to provide free Thanksgiving meals.

“I think (people) needed it, it’s something to be thankful for a little bit because it has been a tough year,” Donahue said.

To get the free meal you can go to the ibotta website or download the free app on your smartphone. Once you download the app you will almost immediately see the free Thanksgiving meal offer. You will then simply click the items offered to put in your list and then go to any Walmart and purchase the items.

“Our mission is to make every purchase rewarding,” Donahue said.

After you purchase your meal you simply take a picture of the receipt and upload it to the ibotta website. If there is an issue with your phone reading the barcode you can simply type in the TC number near the bottom of the receipt.

“We get the data, the systems talk to each other and we put money in your account,” Donahue said.