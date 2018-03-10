A college education is the most common way to a better paying job.

But for too many people money is standing in the way between them and that education.

However, students can minimize that student debt. But it’s not easy.

Here’s the magic number, 4. You want to finish your degree in 4 years. Yes, that’s been the standard. But finishing in 4 years is actually rather uncommon. Only 39% of full-time students looking to get a bachelor’s actually finish in 4 years. The department of education uses 6 years as the standard measure for completing a bachelor’s. And even then, only 60% of first time full-time undergrads complete their bachelor’s degree.

Here’s what students can do. Look for colleges with the highest graduation rates. That shows they have a lot of support for their students. Try to take a full course load. That’s 15 credits a semester. And finish your required classes early. 80% of college students change their major at least once. So get those required general education classes done first so you don’t waste your time.

