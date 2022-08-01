SOLD! Ticketmaster changes online policy for payment of resold tickets

The website used to say you would be paid as soon as your tickets were resold, but now you are paid after the event takes place.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have tickets to see a show, but you can't go.

Do you take your chances selling the tickets on Facebook or Stub Bub? Or do you take advantage of Ticketmaster's ‘sell it’ button?



The Ticketmaster website makes it seem easy. Just follow their ‘3 easy steps’ to sell your tickets and get paid.

“It seemed like an easy way to do it. My tickets sold in a matter of hours. The site said when I put them up that you would be paid 7-10 days after the tickets were sold, so that's kinda what we expected,” said Greg Godat of Greensboro.

Godat got an email confirmation on July 8, 2022, that his tickets had been sold, but even after a week, the money wasn't in his bank account.

“I called Ticketmaster and said when will the money transfer occur and it will be 7-10 days after the show, and I said that's not what it said when I went to sell the tickets and she said that's our COVID policy,” said Godat.

2 Wants To Know looked at the Ticketmaster website.

As of July 14, 2021, It stated “you'll be notified and paid when they're sold.”

We got in touch with Ticketmaster, showing the screenshot of what was stated online and the promise of payment within 7 to 10 days after purchase.

The company agreed to pay Greg $200.

“Two hundred bucks is $200 bucks! It's nice to have people to advocate for the rest of us,” said Godat.