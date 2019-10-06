Anthony Sayles traveled from Virginia for a solo trip to New York City, but he's not spending the day alone. He hired a professional photographer to snap some Instagram-worthy shots on the waterfront.

"For many of my travels, I often tried to take pictures of myself with selfies and many didn't come out very good."

Sayles has used photographers on several occasions to document his journeys around the globe. Social media is a big reason why. "And the feedback people say, 'Oh I wish I was with you, you are looking like you had so much fun' and 'Wow these photos are amazing'."

Sayles uses a service called Shoot My Travel that connects travelers with local photographers in 450 destinations worldwide. Achim Harding has been working with the company for four years and says local photographers know the best spots for the perfect photo.

"There are so many locations that you may not even know that may not be on Tripadvisor or search engines so being a New Yorker I can let them know about some of those locations that aren't necessarily on their radar."

Of course you're thinking-- what's the price? An hour in the city you're visiting with 15 cool photos you couldn't take yourself is $195. The photos are in your email in 24 hours.

This is just one package, but there are longer ones, including surprise proposals and gift cards.