Where is my tax refund?

Whether federal or state, taxpayers are asking the same question.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax Day was just Monday, and already folks are asking, Where's my refund?

Scarlett asked me on Twitter about federal refunds:

Anyone checking to see when millions of taxpayers will get their refunds?



When it comes to North Carolina returns, Shelly writes:



It has now been 62 days since my return was accepted and still no progress beyond stage 2. Have you received this same issue from other viewers?

Federal Returns

According to the IRS's latest stats, which compare this year to last year at the same time, total returns received are down by 1% and total returns processed are up by a smidge.



The number of refunds made to taxpayers is down about 3.2% from last year.



The first step to finding out where your refund is by checking the IRS Where’s My Refund page. If you get stalled there for some reason, you might think calling the IRS is the answer, but not many folks have had luck. What’s left? An online account.

“Another option is to create an account with the IRS. It's on their website, it's easy to do and this will show you what has been accepted, processed, you can ask for transcripts,” said JR Cecil of Liberty Tax Services.

NC TAX REFUNDS