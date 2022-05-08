Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.

Before you know it, the uncomfortable heat turns into a faint feeling, clammy skin, and you have heat exhaustion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer.

We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming more frequent and intense over the years, it’s essential to protect yourself.

"Heat-related illnesses, especially heatstroke, can be dangerous, so everyone should take the proper precautions when it’s hot out. Recognizing the early signs of heatstroke in yourself or someone else can be lifesaving," Catherine Roberts, Consumer Reports.

Heatstroke can be fatal, so it’s essential to know its early signs, which include confusion, dizziness, weakness, agitation, slurred speech, and nausea and vomiting. It can also cause you to pass out.

If you suspect heatstroke in yourself or someone else, call 911 and quickly get yourself or them into an air-conditioned room or cool shower or bath.

To help prevent yourself from getting into a dangerous situation like that, here are some tips:

Before you head outside, think about what you’re wearing. Choose loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, which can help keep you cooler, and don’t forget a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Once dressed, put sunscreen on all exposed skin.

Not only do sunburns hurt, but they can also raise your risk of skin cancer and heat-related illness.

And when it comes to sunscreen, CR recommends applying it 15 to 30 minutes before you go outside and reapplying it every 2 hours or after you swim or if you’re sweating.

It's also important to stay hydrated. Try filling up a pitcher or a large water bottle with ice and water, and aim to finish it by the end of the day.

CR tried out the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Straw Lid and found it to be a good everyday bottle, easy to use and drink from while keeping the water cold.