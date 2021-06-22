Why you can't call your local DMV office to schedule an appointment

The system no longer allows local offices to make appointments. The easiest way is to go online, but if you must call, it's 919-715-7000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard getting ANYONE on the phone these days and knowing the NC DOT/DMV gets about 6,000 emails a day, you know that could be a wait too. Here's your chance to get your questions answered about DMV-related issues. Steve Abbott of the NC DOT will be taking your questions by text 336-379-5775 from 5:30 PM to 5:45 PM Tuesday.

THE FASTEST WAY TO GET AN APPOINTMENT

The best way to make an appointment is online. And there are two tricks you should know about online appointments. MyNCDMV.gov

“You don't need to go to your home county. When you go on the appointment system you can search and see different offices in your area,” said Steve Abbott, NC DOT.

Once you're in and have an appointment, you can go back in that system as often as you want and look for earlier dates to pop up. If someone cancels, the system automatically opens that spot up.

CALLING FOR AN APPOINTMENT

You cannot call your local DMV office to make an appointment.

The only number is the main number out of Raleigh, 919-715-7000. But know this, they are looking at the same online appointment site that you are. Only call if you don't have internet access.



12 WALK-IN LOCATIONS AROUND NC—ONE IS IN GREENSBORO

If you have a simple DMV issue, license renewal, duplicate license, you can go to the walk-in office. There is no testing there. The Greensboro walk-in office is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, at the Depot, 236 East Washington Street.

SHOULD YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT OR JUST SKIP THE LINE?

If you're renewing your license, getting a duplicate, chances are you don't even need to make an appointment. You can do it all online.

PLAN AHEAD