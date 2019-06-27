The piercing sound that comes out of carbon monoxide detector when you test it, could save your life.

Carbon monoxide can't be seen, smelled, heard....but it can be detected. And while you need one of these at home, this story may have you packing one of these with you the next time you travel.

Two Southern Pines men died at an Asheville Best Western. Police believe carbon monoxide is to blame. The warrant states the men's room was directly in front of a utility room that has two hot water heaters and two air heaters.

The Asheville fire chief found the exhaust pipe wasn't vented to the outside and carbon monoxide could have seeped from the utility room to their room. But confirmation of carbon monoxide poisoning might take a while because toxicology reports on the men could take up to eight months to complete.

You might remember, back in 2013, three people died in a Best western hotel in Boone from carbon monoxide poisoning. Shortly after, it became state law to have carbon monoxide detectors in hotel rooms.

But this law has loopholes.Inspectors can't go into occupied rooms to check and the law doesn't require specific rooms to be checked.