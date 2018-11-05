OUTER BANKS, N.C. -- There’s nothing quite like driving out onto the beach and casting a line! You can do exactly that while surf fishing in the Outer Banks.

There are plenty of special places to fish along the beaches in the Outer Banks.

FISHING LICENSE

You must have a Coastal Recreational Fishing License to fish in the Outer Banks. It allows you to fish in coastal and joint fishing waters. To fish in all NC waters you’ll need a Unified Fishing License.

Here's a list of the best surf fishing spots along the Outer Banks:

BEST SURF FISHING SPOTS

CAPE POINT

Cape Point is one of the best fishing spots in the Outer Banks. It attracts fishermen from all over the world. It’s the exact location where the Hatteras Island jets out in the ocean before making a turn towards the mainland. It runs with the East Coast’s two major currents: the Labrador Current and the Gulf Stream.

"THE HOOK"

If you want more privacy head south a hundred yards or so to South Beach known as “The Hook.”

INLET

Another sure spot for lots of fishing includes Oregon Inlet, below the Bonner Bridge, and north of Rodanthe you’ll find the new Irene’s Inlet. The small inlet was formed after Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Fishing is almost always good at Hatteras Inlet. The deep channels allow for some great fishing.

SURF FISHING BAIT TIP

If you run out of bait either head back to a local tackle shop or use mole crabs found right on the beach. You’ll need to find a lumpy pile of sand in the ocean wash. That’s when you’ll need to start digging. The mole crabs known as “sand fleas” or “sand diggers” nest in the low tide where the waves come ashore. The larger sand fleas (about 2 inches) work best.

