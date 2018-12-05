GREENSBORO, NC -- Five kids and one adult were pulled out from an apartment fire early Saturday morning on Summit Avenue according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The kids are in critical condition A spokesperson for the department told WFMY News 2 that the children were pulled out of the burning building. The call came in just before 4:00 a.m.

PHOTOS | 5 Children, 1 Adult Injured in Greensboro Apartment Fire

PHOTOS: 5 Kids In Critical Condition After Apartment Fire In Greensboro 01 / 05 01 / 05

The fire department says this was a two-alarm with 18 units, including firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding. The investigation is still in preliminary stages and no cause has yet been found.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY