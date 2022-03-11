A gallon of gas for $2.25?! | This North Carolina station dropped prices for customers

A Burnsville Citgo gas station gave customers a few hours to buy gas at a fraction of the price this week.

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — Across the country, Americans are forced to pay over $4 for a gallon of gas.

This week, for a brief few hours, customers at the Citgo gas station in Burnsville were transported back to a time when gas was $2.25.

"They really helped out the community," said Lupita Magana, who filled up her tank around 2 p.m. on Thursday during the price dip. "I told other families they need to go fill up while they had a chance."

Cars idled in the long line for the cheap gas on Thursday afternoon.

People in the town were grateful for the relief at the pump.

"It's a small town and we have lots of people who are from here that are so helpful and empathetic," said Penny Silver. She didn't need to fill up, but still appreciated the gesture from the owner.