WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – You can find true love in a barn!

Just ask Joseph Groce who turned a beef competition into the moment of a lifetime at the Dixie Classic Fair.

Related: Dixie Classic Fair Lights Up In Pink For Baby Gender Reveal

Groce decided to propose to his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Templeton of Ottway, North Carolina during the Red Angus Beef Cattle. She not only said, “yes” but she also took the top prize during the competition.

It was indeed a mooooving proposal! Congrats to this couple in love!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY