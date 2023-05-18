A rise in prescription drug costs forces some to rethink purchasing

According to the FDA, there are currently 137 different drugs in short supply.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’ve had to fill a prescription lately, you’ve probably discovered medications are on the rise.

Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro said they’ve seen a significant increase in prices every single week.

Some prescriptions even went up $25 in one week alone.

Clement Ebhodaghe, a pharmacist at Adler Pharmacy said, "Some people just refuse to pick up the medication because the medications are too expensive, or they don’t have the money so they can’t afford it.”

Alice Lester is one of those patients.

Because of the rise in costs, she sometimes has to make the decision to go without.

"It’s expensive, so I just don’t. I just tell them to keep it because I can’t get that right now,” Lester said.

It's not just the patients paying more.

Pharmacies say they are having to pay more to order the medications as well.

On top of the rise in prices, there is also a prescription drug shortage.

According to the FDA, there are currently 137 different drugs in short supply.

The FDA says drug shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays and some companies even discontinue certain medicines if they can't make enough money.

Shortages of drugs like Adderall are growing in the United States.

In recent months, unexpected demand spikes, manufacturing problems, and tight ingredient supplies have contributed to shortages and an increase in prices that can stress patients, pharmacies, and doctors.