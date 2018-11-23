RALEIGH, NC - North Carolina Republican majorities at the state legislature have twice passed voter ID laws, only to have them blocked each time.

Now GOP lawmakers are emboldened to approve another one before Democrats can stop their preferred plans next year.

The General Assembly returns to work Tuesday, three weeks after voters statewide approved a constitutional amendment requiring photo identification to vote in person.

Atop the GOP agenda is passing a law carrying out that amendment, which was approved with more than 55 percent of the vote.

Republicans lose their veto-proof control in January so, by acting now, longtime photo voter ID opponent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can't stop what they pass.

Federal judges struck down a wide-ranging 2013 voting law with photo ID, ruling Republicans approved the law with racial discrimination in mind.

Republicans strongly disagree, saying it's about protecting election integrity.

