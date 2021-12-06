Unnamed airplane manufacturer on the way to PTI Airport, bringing over 1,000 jobs to the Triad

Gov. Roy Cooper signed off on House Bill 334 Tuesday. The bill was presented to Gov. Cooper late November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An airplane manufacturer is on its way to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed off on House Bill 334 Tuesday.

The bill provides a Job Development Investment Grant for a project for an unnamed airplane manufacturer in Guilford County. HB 334 was presented to Gov. Cooper late November.

The grant will provide $106,750,000 for improvements at the airport. PTI plans to use $15 million for site work needed at the airport for the project.

The high-yield project will create at least 1,750 jobs.

PTI will also receive $56,750,000 for the construction of one or more new hangars at the airport for the project.

The average annual wage will be at least $60,000.

According to the bill, $35 million will be used for roadwork needed at the airport for the project.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.