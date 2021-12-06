Unnamed airplane manufacturer on the way to PTI Airport, bringing over 1,000 jobs to the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An airplane manufacturer is on its way to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed off on House Bill 334 Tuesday.
The bill provides a Job Development Investment Grant for a project for an unnamed airplane manufacturer in Guilford County. HB 334 was presented to Gov. Cooper late November.
The grant will provide $106,750,000 for improvements at the airport. PTI plans to use $15 million for site work needed at the airport for the project.
The high-yield project will create at least 1,750 jobs.
PTI will also receive $56,750,000 for the construction of one or more new hangars at the airport for the project.
The average annual wage will be at least $60,000.
According to the bill, $35 million will be used for roadwork needed at the airport for the project.
