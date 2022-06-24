x
Alligator kills person near Myrtle Beach in retention pond

“Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident,” the Horry County Police Department said.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
Ambulance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A person was killed by an alligator near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Fire crews said they responded around 11:45 a.m. at a pond in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach. Officers and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section said the alligator took hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond. The victim was recovered from the pond. The alligator was also removed. The SCDNR biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

“Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident,” the Horry County Police Department said.

Police are still investigating the death.

