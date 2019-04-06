GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon plans to hire 1,000 full-time employees at the 1 million-square-foot center which it announced will open in Kernersville in 2020. The online retail giant plans to begin the hiring process for the fulfillment center early in 2020.

"We are looking for people who are customer obsessed and excited to work at Amazon to deliver smiles to our customers by fulfilling customer orders. For these roles we train onsite," said Rachael Lighty, regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations.

The fulfillment center is currently under construction on site nearby Old Greensboro Road. Lighty said the staff will be in place and in training several months before the center begins full operation.

1,000 Jobs Coming To New Amazon Fulfillment Center In Kernersville

"Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods," added Lighty.

Additionally, Amazon will be hiring for roles such as human resources, safety, and security, IT, operations management and finance.

"It's definitely exciting, and 1,000 jobs is quite a few jobs. It looks like it will be a mix of part-time and full-time employees based on their demands for their fulfillment center," said HR expert Brandon Kemps.

"If you have worked in a warehouse previously moving boxes, sorting packages and making sure things are where they need to be. I would imagine those are sort of skills they are looking for but it goes back to that fast-paced attitude and fast-paced mentality," said Kemps who advised potential employees to do their research and update their resumes.

The company already operates two fulfillment centers in Charlotte and Kannapolis which have created 3,000 full-time jobs.

Amazon also plans to open a fulfillment center in Charlotte and another one in Garner in addition to Kernersville.

Amazon said the minimum wage for all employees starts at $15 an hour. Employees will also receive benefits.

Click on Amazon fulfillment center to learn more about the jobs.

How to buy Amazon stock

Facebook, Amazon among top companies with the highest-paid interns

You Bought It On Amazon, But It's Counterfeit!