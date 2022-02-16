American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Greensboro over smoking battery in passenger's carry-on

Quick facts from American Airlines:

Full statement from American Airlines:

"American Airlines flight 2036 diverted to Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) while en route from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) following reports of a potential odor in the cabin. The aircraft landed without incident shortly before noon and taxied to the gate under its own power. There have been no reported injuries to customers or crew, and customers are expected to board another aircraft with continuing service to CLT shortly. We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."