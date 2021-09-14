Annual Civil Rights Center & Museum Gala Held

The 2013 International Civil Rights Center and Museum Sit-In Gala was held at the Koury Convention Center.

Greensboro, NC -- African American history is celebrated during the month of February. It is a time that we focus on learning more about the heroes and heroines from past and present.

There is one big celebration held during this month every year in Greensboro that recognizes local trailblazers and heroes and that's the annual International Civil Rights Center and Museum Gala.

The black tie event was held Saturday night at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. WFMY was a big part of this gala, as our own Tracey McCain served as emcee and General Manager Larry Audas was Honorary Co-Chair.

The Greensboro Four was recognized at this year's event. It was February 1, 1960 when four NC A&T students, Joseph McNeil, Franklin McCain, Ezell Blair, Jr. (later known as Jibreel Khazan) and David Richmond sat down at the Woolworth's lunch counter in downtown Greensboro and asked to be served. Their brave act became known as the beginning of the Sit-In Movement.

Three of the Greensboro Four attended the event. David Richmond died in 1990, but family members attended on his behalf.