The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms another arrest connected to the death of Trooper Samuel Bullard was made.

Christopher Charles Whitt was arrested Friday, Feb. 8, by the NCSHP and charged with Accessory After the Fact of 2nd Degree Murder.

Christopher Whitt is the father of Dakota Whitt, who initiated a pursuit with Bullard and Trooper P.E. Ellis in Surry County that resulted in a deadly crash in May 2018.

Christopher Whitt was placed under a $100,000 bond and has his first court appearance Wednesday in Yadkin County Superior Court.

Bullard, 24, died in a fiery crash on Interstate 77 in Elkin after Dakota Whitt drove through a checkpoint. The Surry County trooper was pursuing Dakota Whitt during a high-speed chase. Bullard was a Wilkes County native and a three-year veteran with the Highway Patrol. He was recently honored as “Officer Of The Year” at the Blue Line Brotherhood Banquet in Kannapolis.

During the pursuit, Bullard crashed near the NC Highway 67 exit on I-77 south. Police say at one point, one trooper noticed Bullard was no longer following him and turned around to see Bullard's car engulfed in flames. The trooper couldn't rescue Bullard.

In June, Michaela Harrison and Mona Lisa Mullins were charged after consultation with the Yadkin County District Attorney’s Office. Mullins was charged with Felony Obstruction among other charges. Harrison was charged with Accessory After The Fact of Second Degree Murder and Aid and Abet Second Degree Murder among other charges.

