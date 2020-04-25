GREENSBORO, N.C. — A baby chimp at the NC Zoo is now 5-months-old!

The NC Zoo took to their Facebook page Saturday to announce the great news along with a cute video!

Although little baby Asha has reached a new milestone, her mother Amy is clearly not letting her out of her sight.

In the adorable video, you can see Amy eating while cradling baby Asha in her left arm.

Something all moms can truly relate to!

