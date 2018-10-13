ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WFMY) -- A Delaware man has been arrested on multiple charges for sexually abusing three children in Alamance County.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Tanielu Max Buskirk-Farley, 23, is charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old, 12-year-old, and 14-year-old while babysitting.

The incidents occurred in Alamance County from October to December 2016.

When interviewed, all three children disclosed sexual abuse and or assault by Farley according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Farley is currently jailed with no bond in Delaware awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Charges:

Statutory Rape of a Child 15 years or younger (2 counts)

Statutory Sex Offence with a Child 15 years or younger (2 counts)

Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (2 counts), and Indecent Liberties with a Child (9 counts)

