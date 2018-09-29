TRINITY, N.C. – Tyler Bova was back on the field Friday night with his Trinity High School football team, breaking through the game day banner, and carrying the team flag.

The Trinity Bulldogs faced their rival the Wheatmore Warriors at home, losing the game 23 to 3. But, from pregame to play, both sides came together for the 17-year-old football player, who lost his mom, dad and brother in a car crash.

On Fridays in the fall, the energy changes, and you can feel it, as rivals go head-to-head on the field, especially in Randolph County. But having Tyler Bova back home made this game a little more special.

“It feels like we are finally united again as a team and as a family,” said cheerleader Alyssa Toby.

“People were really emotional about it. It's really nice to have him back, especially for this game,” said senior Kayleigh Cosner.

Back in June, tragedy struck when, on a family trip out west, a car accident claimed the lives of Tyler's mom, dad, and younger brother.

“It was a shock when all this happened. It's a tragic accident that happened,” said parent Tommy Bryant.

He spent months in a Utah hospital, on the slow road to recovery. Along the way, the community was there, rallying behind him in spirit.

Friday – they rallied behind him in person, with cheers and joy erupting from the stands as Tyler took the field.

“If the hair don't come up on your arms, you've got problems,” said Bryant.

As the teams battled it out on the field, and fans shouted from the stands, everyone understood - the game wasn't just about the score. It really was a homecoming for Tyler.

Within the next couple weeks, the team will get "Built Tyler Tough" jerseys to wear, and have an even bigger celebration for Tyler at Trinity's homecoming game.

