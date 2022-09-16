Several Greensboro businesses affected by Battleground Avenue crash that knocked out power

Harris Teeter and Target are back open but have closed off their frozen food section since the power was out for so long. PetSmart went ahead and closed for the day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lights went out for several Greensboro businesses on Friday morning after a car crash on Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive. That's near the Lawndale shopping center with stores like Harris Teeter, Target and PetSmart.

All three of those stores have power again. PetSmart decided to close its doors for the day. Harris Teeter and Target are open but have closed off their frozen food section because they were without power for several hours.

The crash happened on Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive early Friday morning. It involved multiple vehicles and took out a power pole. Police said there were minor injuries.

Duke Energy reported about 25 outages after the crash, including the bigger retailers in the area.

Both lanes of Battleground Avenue closed as a result, as well as Markland Drive. Markland Drive has since reopened.

@WFMY Big crash on battleground avenue. The street remains closed at the moment pic.twitter.com/xRPeztFEdh — Julian Morgan (@JulianDMorgan) September 16, 2022