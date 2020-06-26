Archdale nursing home residents looking for pen pals!

In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, North Pointe had their residents hold up signs, asking the digital world to help out.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — North Pointe of Archdale living facility put a cute plea on social media: be our friend!

In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, North Pointe had their residents hold up signs, asking the digital world to help out.

North Point is a part of the Victorian Senior Care community.

The caption reads:

Find a friend, write them a letter and send it to the address listed below with their name as the recipient. We cant wait to hear from you! 😊

North Pointe of Archdale

(Pen Pal Name Here)

PO Box 14037

Archdale, North Carolina 27263