GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Bird scooters can be seen flying through downtown Greensboro on any given day. For many, they're an affordable, easy way to get around.

"It's easy for me to go, instead of walk to the depot, I can just ride the bird to the depot and I feel like a bird it's so fast. I think it goes like 20 miles per hour. It's cool," said scooter rider, Desiree Hughes.

RELATED: Bird Scooters Land In Downtown Greensboro Without Permission

They're also causing some concerns. Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter recently snapped a picture of them blocking handicap access to a crosswalk. The scooters are dockless, so Bird employees pick them up at night to charge them and drop them off anywhere in the city.

"There are some part time employment opportunities there and I don't' want to see all that go away either, but we've got to figure out something so they aren't just left in crosswalks, on private property, in places where people are trying to get from one place to another by walking," said Councilwoman Abuzuaiter.

They've also caused some safety concerns for those traveling around downtown. "I almost got hit by one from the back because I was not watching my right side. So I feel like I have to be on alert all the time," said Danielle Wilks, who works in downtown Greensboro.

City leaders said one of the biggest issues is they weren't given the chance to speak with the scooter company before the Bird landed in Greensboro.

"We want mobility in Greensboro. We want people to get around. We want people to not be so dependent on cars and we like people using bicycles and other forms of transportation, but you need some kind of agreement in place," said Councilwoman Abuzuaiter.

The city is now working on an agreement with the company to make things safe for everyone.

A Bird spokesperson said all riders ar required to take a photo of the scooters wherever they park them. If the company's parking rules are frequently violated by a rider, Bird will suspend or deactivate them from the platform.

© 2018 WFMY